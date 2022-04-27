Nebraska is an outlier in latest national rent trend report

OMAHA, Neb. (Nebraska Examiner) — When it comes to the nation’s average apartment rents, Nebraska reportedly is one of the few states that has seen a price dip over last year. That’s according to the latest trends review from Rent.com, an online property site.

In its newly released April report, Rent.com said about 95% of states saw increases in average rent prices for both one- and two-bedroom apartments compared to the same time a year ago.

The review showed Nebraska and Alaska with a year-over-year drop in the cost to rent a one-bedroom unit. The Nebraska data was heavily influenced by Lincoln and Omaha, the researchers said.

In Alaska, the rent also went down for two-bedroom units. Wyoming saw a drop in average rent for a two-bedroom unit.

At the city level, the report said, rents were up in most and down in a few, as well. Among the nation’s 100 largest cities, average rent costs for both one- and two-bedroom units went up in more than 80% of cities, by more than 19% on average.

The report showed that Lincoln’s year-over-year average rent for a one-bedroom unit was down 4.3%, while Omaha’s rose 2.6%.

Rent.com is owned by real estate tech company Redfin, which also recently acquired RentPath’s ApartmentGuide.com and Rentals.com. The monthly trend reports are based on Rent.com’s multifamily rental property inventory across the country.

The April report noted a few industry developments, including findings from a Redfin survey that showed nearly one-third of U.S. renters nationwide can’t afford to buy a home where they want to live.

That same Redfin survey showed nearly half of renters say debt was holding them back from buying a home.

Nebraska Examiner is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Nebraska Examiner maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Cate Folsom for questions: info@nebraskaexaminer.com. Follow Nebraska Examiner on Facebook and Twitter.

