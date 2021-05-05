Nebraska launches 'beef passport' program for meat eating

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts is ramping up his crusade for the meat industry by endorsing a new “beef passport” program to promote meat eating, a few weeks after he blasted Colorado’s governor for a resolution encouraging its residents to eat less.

Ricketts, a Republican, cast meat as essential to his state’s economy and the nation’s food security. He criticized “radical environmentalists” and Bill Gates for promoting alternatives, such as synthetic, lab-grown meat, and for arguing that the global meat production system isn’t sustainable.

His spoke at a downtown Lincoln steak house, where he issued his annual proclamation of May as “Beef Month.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.