Nebraska law enforcement agencies stepping up presence for Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — With Labor Day weekend approaching, law enforcement agencies are gearing up for the national Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign.

The agencies say as the summer wraps up and more people head back to school, lots of drivers are hitting the road and often a spike of impaired drivers.

"We want people to know, ‘Hey, there are additional officers and troopers looking to remove these impaired drivers,’ and that type of stuff. Try and think twice before you get behind the wheel,” said ​​Michael Grummert of the Nebraska State Patrol.

The campaign coincides with the first Husker football game of the season.

Troopers will work overtime in partnership with other law enforcement agencies on the campaign to keep roads safe through Sept. 6.

