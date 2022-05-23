Nebraska law enforcement targets speeding as summer approaches

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Law enforcement is cracking down on speeding drivers across the metro.

This weekend, Omaha police and the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) held an operation targeting speeding drivers.

NSP Sgt. Justin Grint said the dangerous practice becomes more frequent with warmer temperatures.

"More people are hitting the roads, there’s more people out and about," he said. "Excessive speeds are more common in the summertime than there are in the winter."

The trend has led both the NSP and OPD to join forces to combat excessive speeding. Grint said it’s not uncommon to see cars racing well over 100 miles per hour.

"They’re obviously showing disregard for everybody else on the roadway because it’s about them and what they’ve got going on," Grint said.

The special operation targeted speeders by patrolling area roads and highways on the ground and in the air. The latter option is safer said Grint.

"It's safer for everybody involved if we don’t have to engage in a high-speed pursuit," Grint said.

Grint adds other drivers on the roads should always be aware of the potential for speeders.

"It just goes back to defensive driving and being careful," he said. "Those high speeds aren’t saving you that much time anyway."

Nebraska State Patrol reported a total of four drivers were pulled over between Friday and Saturday nights.

