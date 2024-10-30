Nebraska Law holds panel on civil dialogue

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The University of Nebraska-Lincoln hosted students, staff, and a panel Tuesday to talk about the importance of having civil dialogue around tough issues before and after the election. Organizer and student Kenneth Pancake said this event was needed.

"First of all, with the election coming up, everyone's been on edge and I feel like it's been that way for a long time now," said Pancake.

State Sen. Wendy DeBoer from Northwest Omaha was one of the panelists. She said one of those tough issues includes discussing where we're at with the current election, like tackling voting conspiracy theories.

"One of the best ways we get out of this is just by finding ways to educate each other about the various aspects of the inner workings of our system that maybe not everyone has access to," said DeBoer.

Nebraska Law Professor Kristen Blankley said social media has played a huge role on the effect of civil dialogue and political divisiveness.

"Political polarization has been becoming more and more acute over the last decade or so. I think there are many causes for that including how political parties campaign, and including social media to express views and feelings," she said.

Pancake said he hopes education, listening, sharing feelings will help make a change for better connections within the community.

"Part of this event today was encouraging students saying 'We want to hear your voice,' 'We want you to feel comfortable to share your opinion and, in return, hear opinions in a generous and listening posture," he said.

