Nebraska lawmakers OK guidelines for fall redistricting

State of Nebraska
Nebraska lawmakers have rejected state-mandated coronavirus protections for meatpacking workers.
Nebraska Unicameral
Posted at 12:42 PM, May 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-26 13:42:41-04

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska lawmakers have approved formal guidelines for the redrawing of political boundaries, a process that will shape the state’s legislative and congressional districts for the next decade.

The 30-16 vote was largely on party lines, with Republicans supporting the guidelines, even though Nebraska’s Legislature is ostensibly nonpartisan. Democrats, who are outnumbered and only hold seats in Omaha and Lincoln-area districts, say the approved plan gives lawmakers too much wiggle room to tweak the maps for political gain.

Lawmakers aren’t expected to begin redistricting until a special session in September because of pandemic-related delays in the release of the U.S. Census population data.

