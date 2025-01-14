Nebraska lawmakers present new legislation aimed at protecting kids online

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Study after study raises concerns about cell phone and social media use and the impact it can have on young people's safety and mental health. Governor Pillen and other lawmakers presented bills, Monday, that aim to protect kids from potentially negative impacts of technology and social media both at home and at school.

They have four goals:

Change the law to give police more tools to protect children from child sexual material that uses deep fakes and AI.

“Currently state law does not clearly define or prohibit the digital manipulation or production of pictures or video that depict digitally created or altered images of child pornography,” said Sen. Brian Hardin.

Another bill, the 'age-appropriate design code' looks to create safer online spaces through algorithm restrictions.

“This bill is directed towards the design of those social media applications and not the content that is placed on them,” said Sen. Carolyn Bosn.

And protecting from the content is a goal too, requiring age verification to create social media accounts and parental consent for minors.

"I have heard from multiple parents and when we visit about this issue, it's almost a look of pleading in their eyes, please help us,” said Sen. Tanya Storer.

The proposed legislation extends to schools, requiring schools to implement policies regarding the use of cell phones on campus.

“It needs to be at the local level, it needs to be with the school board, but they need to implement it because of the distraction on both sides, with the teacher needing to be able to teach and the child needing to learn,” said Sen. Rita Sanders.

If passed, the bill would require public school district school boards to create and adopt a policy before next school year.

“Social media and cell phones in the hand of young people are fueling a mental health crisis in our state," said Mike Hilgers, Nebraska Attorney General.

All of these pieces of legislation, hoping to protect Nebraska kids online at home and at school.

