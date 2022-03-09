Nebraska lawmakers to debate permitless concealed carry bill

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A bill that would let most people carry a concealed handgun in Nebraska without a permit is now set for debate in the Legislature.

Lawmakers voted, 30-12, on Tuesday to pull the measure out of the left-leaning Judiciary Committee where it had stalled. Lawmakers are scheduled to debate it Thursday.

Opponents argue that forcing the bill out of committee would undermine the process that relies on committees to vet proposals before they’re debated in the full Legislature.

Supporters say the guns measure enjoys strong public support in Nebraska, and argue that the rule that allows lawmakers to pull bills out of committee exists for a reason.

