Nebraska lawmakers urge Ricketts to reinstate COVID dashboard

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) - Several state senators are urging Gov. Pete Ricketts to reinstate the state’s coronavirus dashboard.

The request comes as schools are opening for the fall and businesses are making operational decisions.

Coronavirus cases are also surging across the state. Nebraska said Wednesday that 2,575 new cases were reported in the past week, which is up from 1,976 the week before and more than 10 times higher than the 253 cases a week the state was reporting in late June when officials lifted the last of Nebraska’s remaining virus-related restrictions.

“Since the state shutdown the COVID-19 dashboard on June 30, 2021, Nebraska has seen a rise in infections and hospitalizations,” the lawmakers wrote. “We respectfully ask that the Department of Health and Human Services reinstate the COVID-19 dashboard at once and that all 93 counties across Nebraska be required to report data to the state.”

The state senators said Nebraska’s current weekly coronavirus report isn’t enough and the dashboard’s real-time data is what’s needed.

"During the past year, Nebraskans relied on the previous dashboard to make decisions about their health," the lawmakers wrote. "Basic numbers shared on a weekly basis is not enough. Please reinstate the dashboard, with the daily updates from all 93 counties, to enable all Nebraskans to make informed decisions with the most up-to-date information."

The letter was signed by Machaela Cavanaugh, Jen Day, Megan Hunt, John McCollister, Terrell McKinney, Carol Blood, Matt Hansen, John Cavanaugh, Patty Pansing Brooks, Tony Vargas, and Adam Morfeld.

Read the letter below or by clicking here.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.