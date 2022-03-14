Nebraska Legislature advances bill to 'lock the clock,' put state on permanent daylight saving time

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Whether it was purposeful or not, the Nebraska Legislature advanced a bill that seeks to eventually stop the practice of changing our clocks twice a year — just a day after we were all forced to do it.

Supporters say the benefits of keeping one time all year long, make it a no-brainer.

The bill easily advanced on a 40-3 vote.

Sen. Tom Briese cited numerous studies, showing increased heart attacks, strokes, fatal car accidents and lost economic activity after the time change.

“Between medical costs, sick days from heart attack, stroke, or car accidents, lost workdays from workplace injuries and simply decreased efficiency at work, the costs really begin to add up,” said Briese.

This would only occur under two conditions: federal government approval and three border states passing similar bills.

Eighteen states have already passed a bill including Nebraska's bordering state, Wyoming. Iowa's House of Representatives passed one last week and is awaiting Iowa Senate approval.

On the federal level, efforts by two senators — including Marco Rubio of Florida — would allow these states to go to permanent daylight saving time.

He said in a video statement his bill has bipartisan support.

“Let’s all just lock the clock and put all this stupidity behind us,” said Rubio.

If this all went through, Nebraska would keep the time we’re on right now permanently. So, that would be one extra hour of sunlight in the winter and one less hour of light in the mornings.

That led some to worry that sunrise wouldn’t come until after 8 a.m. in the winter, making it tougher for kids to get to class.

“That is a significant problem for young people going to school and those activities that have to happen before you go do something at 8 o’clock in the morning,” said Erdman.

Briese said that’s a fixable problem.

“They can push their start time back a little bit if they are concerned about lack of daylight in the morning,” said Briese.

Past efforts at going to permanent standard time have failed, as many more people worry about losing an extra hour of sunlight in the summer hours. The unicameral needs to pass this twice more to get on the governor’s desk.

