Nebraska Legislature advances package focused on North and South Omaha to final debate

LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Examiner) — Funding to help erect a Chief Standing Bear museum and to tear down dilapidated property in western Nebraska are among additions to a multimillion-dollar package aimed primarily at lifting North and South Omaha.

The updated Economic Recovery Act cleared voting hurdles Thursday that now push it to the final debate stage.

Shown here is a portion of South Omaha’s historic 24th Street commercial district. Various merchants and nonprofits in the area submitted requests for Economic Recovery Act grants. (Cindy Gonzalez/Nebraska Examiner)

State Sen. Terrell McKinney of North Omaha noted that the Legislature last year set aside about $335 million largely to spur transformational change in North and South Omaha. Some of that has already been allocated.

Now it’s time to appropriate the remainder, he said, namely about $225 million in grants to specific North and South Omaha entities to be chosen by the Department of Economic Development.

Newer funding requests — for projects such as a Malcolm X museum, health clinics, the Standing Bear museum and rail spurs in western Nebraska — have pushed up the total package beyond $400 million, said State Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha.

Wayne, who along with McKinney was an original sponsor of the Economic Recovery Act, said the final cost projection is to be laid out in the fiscal note that will accompany the next round of debate.

North Omaha’s 24th and Lake Streets intersection looking south. (Cindy Gonzalez/Nebraska Examiner)

Folded into the package were several bills, including a few that update provisions of the state’s Community Development Law, which governs the economic tool called tax-increment financing.

“These bills lift our communities up,” State Sen. Jane Raybould of Lincoln said. She said the overall package “contains momentum on many different levels.”

Not all of the proposal was met favorably. State Sen. Rob Clements of Elmwood, who chairs the Legislature’s budget committee, was wary of the proposed use of some interest earnings from certain project funds to cover some of the cost.

State Sen. Tony Vargas of Omaha, another sponsor of the North-South recovery bill, called the overall process “a monumental dedication to east Omaha.”

State Sen. Tony Vargas of Omaha. (Zach Wendling/Nebraska News Service)

“This has been a long time coming,” he said. “We’re focusing on big transformational projects.”

The DED is to review the original 367 applications from community entities that sought a chunk of the North and South Omaha funding.

Previously, the Olsson consulting firm was awarded $1.7 million to review and narrow down the applications. Though Olsson completed that task, a special legislative committee shifted to the DED review.

State Sen. Mike McDonnell of Omaha said he thought that 90% of Olsson’s work was good. But he said the consultant, for example, overlooked a proposal for a proposed Ernie Chambers museum in North Omaha, and he advocated that DED give it another look.

Among other measures included in the proposed package: