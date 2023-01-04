Nebraska Library Commission offers free use of braille e-reader

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Wednesday was World Braille Day and the whole week is dedicated to visual impairments.

A braille e-reader is a digital device that can make a big difference for those who read braille. It translates words on a screen to braille and it's free to access for Nebraskans.

“I can read a text message in braille, so braille itself hasn't really changed,” said Mickie Saltzman, technology training associate for Outlook Nebraska Inc. “The technology and the tools we use to access that braille has changed.”

The braille e-reader can be used on more than phones. It works with computers and tablets, too.

The device uses electronic displays to create braille letters. They are normally costly, but the Nebraska Library Commission’s talking book and braille service has them to use for free. Their website is nlc.nebraska.gov.

