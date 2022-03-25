Watch
Nebraska Lt. Gov. accused of improper campaign fundraising

Mike Foley
Nati Harnik/AP
Nebraska Lt. Gov. Mike Foley smiles as he presides over a Legislative debate on the budget at the Legislature in Lincoln, Neb., Wednesday, March 28, 2018.
Posted at 12:11 PM, Mar 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-25 13:11:33-04

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A state lawmaker from Lincoln has accused Nebraska Lt. Gov. Mike Foley of flouting state campaign finance law and is calling for Foley — who is now running for state auditor — to divest his campaign of tens of thousands of dollars.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that state law does not allow lieutenant governors to have a campaign committee separate from the state's governor, as both run on the same ticket.

Sen. Adam Morfeld says Foley ignored that law when he kept his campaign committee from his 2014 run for governor, even after being named now-Gov. Pete Ricketts' running mate. Morfeld says Foley continued to collect money through that committee for years while he was lieutenant governor and is now using that money to run for state auditor.

