Nebraska man convicted of 13 charges related to sexual abuse

Posted at 3:07 PM, Jun 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-27 16:07:20-04

BEAVER CITY, Neb. (AP) — A south-central Nebraska man has been convicted on 13 counts related to the sexual abuse of a 15-year-old girl.

A Furnas County jury convicted William Quinn, 57, of Oxford Friday on a long list of charges, including sexual assault of a child, human sex trafficking of a minor, making a visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct, child abuse, and enticement by electronic device.

Prosecutors said the abuse took place over a seven-month period between June 2019 and January 2020.

Quinn has been in custody since Jan. 19, 2020.

He is set to be sentenced on Sept. 15, and he could face more than five terms of life in prison.

