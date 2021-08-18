Watch
Nebraska man pleads not guilty in death of Iowa pedestrian

A 35-year-old Nebraska man has pleaded not guilty in the death of an Iowa pedestrian. Christopher George Smith Rathfon, of Omaha, is charged with homicide by vehicle after police say his vehicle struck 62-year-old Dawn Merrick in Mason City, Iowa, on June 8.
MASON CITY, Iowa (AP) — A 35-year-old Nebraska man has pleaded not guilty in the death of an Iowa pedestrian.

Christopher George Smith Rathfon, of Omaha, is charged with homicide by vehicle after police say his vehicle struck 62-year-old Dawn Merrick in Mason City, Iowa, on June 8.

Merrick, of Mason City, was hospitalized until she died on June 10.

Rathfon was initially charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated, reckless driving and serious injury by vehicle.

After the homicide by vehicle charge was added, the OWI charge was dismissed.

A trial is scheduled to begin Sept. 21 at the Cerro Gordo County Courthouse.

