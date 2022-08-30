Nebraska man sets world record by riding a pumpkin 38 miles down the Missouri River

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — It's not even fall yet, but a Nebraska man has set a new world record by riding a pumpkin 38 miles down the Missouri River.

Duane Hansen spent years growing a behemoth 846-pound pumpkin.

He then hollowed it out and paddled down the river, starting in Bellevue Saturday morning and ending in Nebraska City that night.

The pumpkin's name? Berta.

Hansen only had to go 25.5 miles to beat the Guinness World Record, but he did nearly 13 extra miles for good measure.

If someone happens to beat the record?

Here's what Hansen says:

"I went 38 miles down the river without standing up in that pumpkin, and my knees still hurt. But, I probably wouldn't try this again. And if somebody breaks this record, I will, like, bow down to them because they are tough."

Here's another interesting note—this is how Hansen celebrated his 60th birthday!

