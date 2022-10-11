Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Nebraska man who placed noose near Black co-worker convicted of civil rights violation

Racial Injustice Nebraska Noose
Nati Harnik/AP
The Oriental Trading Company facility in La Vista, Neb., Tuesday, June 23, 2020. An employee at the Oriental Trading Co. who left a noose on the chair of a Black colleague has been fired and authorities are looking into whether hate crime charges should be brought in the case. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Racial Injustice Nebraska Noose
Posted at 4:54 PM, Oct 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-11 18:58:42-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A man who placed a noose next to a Black colleague's workstation in Omaha has been convicted of violating the person’s federal civil rights.

Bruce Quinn pleaded guilty last month to one count of violating protected activities; in this case, the person’s employment, in federal court in Omaha.

According to the federal government, Quinn placed a noose on a floor scrubber at the Oriental Trading Company that was exclusively used by his Black co-worker.

In court, prosecutors said Quinn stated “Nazi stuff doesn’t make Black people crazy but a hangman’s noose certainly would.”

Prosecutors also said Quinn did this because his co-worker was Black and employed at Oriental Trading Company, saying he meant to intimidate him.

When asked if he committed the crime that he was accused of, Quinn said, “Not in that particular way if you let me explain. What I did was stupid, sophomoric….” before his attorney cut him off.

After a brief meeting, Quinn then responded by saying yes.

He's set to be sentenced in December.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018