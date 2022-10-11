Nebraska man who placed noose near Black co-worker convicted of civil rights violation

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A man who placed a noose next to a Black colleague's workstation in Omaha has been convicted of violating the person’s federal civil rights.

Bruce Quinn pleaded guilty last month to one count of violating protected activities; in this case, the person’s employment, in federal court in Omaha.

According to the federal government, Quinn placed a noose on a floor scrubber at the Oriental Trading Company that was exclusively used by his Black co-worker.

In court, prosecutors said Quinn stated “Nazi stuff doesn’t make Black people crazy but a hangman’s noose certainly would.”

Prosecutors also said Quinn did this because his co-worker was Black and employed at Oriental Trading Company, saying he meant to intimidate him.

When asked if he committed the crime that he was accused of, Quinn said, “Not in that particular way if you let me explain. What I did was stupid, sophomoric….” before his attorney cut him off.

After a brief meeting, Quinn then responded by saying yes.

He's set to be sentenced in December.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.