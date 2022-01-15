Nebraska man who possessed 48K images of child porn sentenced to 30 years

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — On Thursday, 67-year-old Richard L. Moore, formerly of Wallace, Neb., received a 360-month sentence in prison for the production of child pornography.

An October 2019 forensic examination after an investigation of Moore's residence yielded 48,000 images and 84 videos of child pornography on five hard drives. In addition to the digital media that was located, members of the Perkins County Sheriff and Lincoln County Sheriff's Offices found multiple pieces of video and photo equipment, five monitors connected to a single system plus VHS tapes containing the same subject matter as the digital files.

"The sheer volume of the data located at Moore’s residence renders a more accurate count virtually impossible," said a Department of Justice press release on the matter.

Following Moore's release from prison, he will be required to register as a sex offender and will spend the remainder of his life on supervised release. He is also required to pay restitution in the amount of $100,000.

Moore was already in custody for other charges at the time of his federal sentencing Thursday by U.S. District Judge John Gerrard. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services Inmate Roster shows that Moore started serving jail time in April 2021 on a 25- to 35-year sentence on conviction of sexual assault of a child in the first degree and a three-year sentence for sexual assault of a child in the third degree.

The Kearney Hub reported that Moore was arrested in October 2019 and charged with eight felonies in Lincoln County Court for assaults on two minor children, one under the age of 12, at Sutherland Reservoir in the summer of that year. The search warrant that led to the federal conviction of production of child pornography this week stemmed as a result of the sexual assault investigation.

Without the federal conviction, Moore would have been eligible for parole in 2033. There is no parole in the federal system.

The case was part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative that locates and prosecutes individuals who sexually abuse and exploit children and rescues victims. The FBI also assisted in this investigation.

