Nebraska Marine who died in WWII to be escorted by Patriot Guard Riders

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Wednesday at Eppley Airfield, members of the Patriot Guard Riders will escort the remains of an 18-year-old Marine from Nebraska who died during World War II as he continues the journey home — 78 years after his death.

The group said:

“PFC John Paul "Jack" Langan, died November 22, 1943 at the age of 18, on the Island of Betio, fighting for his country in World War II.



Our Hero Jack Langan enlisted in the Marine Corps on November 26, 1942; two months shy of his 18th birthday. After training at Camp Pendleton, CA, Jack was assigned to the 1st Battalion, 6di Marine Regiment. About noon on November 22, 1943, Jack volunteered to take water to some Marines who were pinned down. As he stood up, he was hit by Japanese machine-gun fire and was killed instantly.”

McKown Funeral Home in Columbus will hold services for Langan on Wednesday, September 29 and will transport Langan to Platte Center, the city where he was born, for graveside services that same day.

The visitation for family and friends is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. that day.

