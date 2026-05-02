Nebraska Medicaid work requirements take effect, leaving some recipients uncertain about coverage

Nebraska is the first state in the country to implement Medicaid work requirements under a federal law signed in 2025 Some Medicaid recipients and advocates say there is little clear information available about what paperwork is required, what the deadlines are, and what the consequences of non-compliance will be The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services says it has sent thousands of notices about the changes in multiple formats

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Nebraska's Medicaid work requirements took effect today, making the state the first in the country to roll out changes mandated by federal legislation President Trump signed in 2025.

The law requires states to implement work requirements for Medicaid recipients by Jan. 1, 2027. Governor Jim Pillen pushed Nebraska to be the first state to enact the changes, saying it will save tax dollars.

"There's incredible opportunity for every person who is wanting Medicaid that is able-bodied to work and will work really, really hard," Pillen said.

But some recipients say they are unclear about what the requirements mean for their coverage.

Schmeeka Simpson is a working mother of 3 with multiple jobs, none of which offer health insurance. She relies on Medicaid to help care for her family.

"My concern is that my children and I won't have healthcare, and you know, something bad will happen, and we won't have coverage, and we won't have insurance, and, uh, have more medical bills that I'll have to pay," Simpson said.

Simpson said the uncertainty surrounding the new requirements is one of her biggest concerns.

"What kind of paperwork is necessary to submit, what those deadlines are, um, consequences — like we don't, there's no information so I don't know how it will affect me, hopefully not negatively," Simpson said.

Sarah Maresh, the Health Care Access Program Director with Nebraska Appleseed, said some recipients are confused about their coverage status and are having difficulty finding answers.

"They can't look it up themselves on their online portals, um, for Medicaid coverage, and there's not really a way for them to find out except for calling and and likely spending hours," Maresh said.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said it will send notices to people who cannot verify eligibility. The agency also said staff has sent thousands of notices about the changes in multiple formats, including a radio and TV campaign.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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