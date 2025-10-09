Nebraska Medical Cannabis Commission issues state's first cultivator licenses

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Nearly a week past the initial deadline, the Nebraska Medical Cannabis Commission has issued the state's first cultivator licenses.

Four licenses are allowed in the state. The Nebraska Examiner reports the first two licenses were issued on Tuesday. One in Omaha, the other in Raymond.

This comes despite reports that Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers would sue the commission if licenses were issued.

Reporter Molly Hudson reached out to Hilgers' office on Wednesday. They had no comment.

Last week, Crista Eggers, executive director of Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana, told KMTV there is a lack of listening to what Nebraskans voted for.

"I feel very certain that we are going to face huge obstacles with patients actually getting their medicine, and that is not what voters intended. They were very, very clear in their mandate," Eggers said.

October 1 was the deadline to begin issuing licenses.

The two Liquor Control commissioners who also served on this commission resigned early last week, at the request of Governor Pillen. But, because of that, the remaining three commissioners had to evaluate license applications.

The commission's regulations are still in temporary emergency status. There will be a public hearing on those rules on October 15 at 1 p.m. in the State Office Building.