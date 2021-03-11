Nebraska Medical Center ranked among world’s best hospitals by Newsweek

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska Medical Center is once again among some elite company in Newsweek’s World’s Best Hospitals 2021 ranking, checking in at number 49 on the list of best hospitals in the United States. Last year, Nebraska Medical Center was ranked number 54.

Newsweek bases its ranking on a number of factors, including recommendations from medical professionals, results from patient surveys and key medical performance indicators including patient safety, hygiene measures and quality of treatment.

Nebraska Medical Center joins other hospitals like Mayo Clinic, Cleveland Clinic and Massachusetts General on the list, which includes 334 of the best hospitals in the United States. It is the only hospital in Nebraska to make the list.

“Improving our position on this prestigious list speaks to the professionalism of our medical staff and colleagues,” said James Linder, MD, CEO of Nebraska Medicine. “They continue to provide extraordinary care each day, even when faced with the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Newsweek ranked hospitals in 25 countries including the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Switzerland, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Australia and Israel.

You can see the entire United States list on the Newsweek website.

