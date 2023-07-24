Nebraska Medicine and those who work outside share heat safety pointers

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) — This time of year, there’s always a lawn somewhere that needs to be mowed, which keeps Adrian Rodriguez’s lawn care business busy.

“Average is from 10 to 12,” He said. “The most we’ll do is about 16 to 17 accounts a week.”

On the mower, or on the blower, Rodriguez is outside the whole time, even when temperatures soar.

When they do, it’s time to be cautious. Dr. Eric Ernest with Nebraska Medicine said it takes about 15 minutes to start feeling the effects of the heat. Thirst and sweat are the first signs it's time to cool down.

Ernest said people who've been outside for extended periods of time, haven't taken appropriate rest outside of direct sunlight, and haven’t hydrated likely end up in the emergency room.

Rodriguez said he and his team stay cool by drinking water, wearing light and breathable clothes and sunscreen to prevent sunburn.

When it’s too hot out… “At that point we kind of gauge the day, so if we know we can push stuff, we will,” he said.

Doing his job while staying mindful of how the heat’s impacting his body is what keeps Rodriguez going.

“You know you need water, take that break,” he said. “That work can wait for a little bit and then continue on.“

Dr. Ernest says in addition to water recommends drinks with electrolytes such as Gatorade and Powerade. He also recommends checking up on the elderly and anyone who might not have air conditioning.

