Nebraska Medicine announces changes to visitation policies

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - Nebraska Medicine has made changes to visitation policies at their medical centers and clinics.

The moves come as coronavirus transmission rates continue to decrease.

The changes include increasing the number of visitors a patient can have, allowing visitors for COVID-19 patients (provided they are vaccinated), and permitting children to visit if they wear masks.

The changes, which are outlined below, are effective as of June 9.

Outpatient visitors



One or two visitors may accompany each patient for clinical or procedural appointments.

Children who are capable of keeping a mask on may also accompany a patient who has an appointment.

All outpatient visitors must:



Be screened for symptoms at entry points and provided a blue sticker

Follow social distancing, masking and hand hygiene guidelines

Emergency Department visitors



Two adult visitors may accompany each minor patient.

One adult visitor may accompany each adult patient.

All visitors must be screened for symptoms at entry points and follow social distancing, masking and hand hygiene guidelines.

Inpatient visitors



Inpatients can have one or two visitors at a time.

Inpatients no longer need to have visitors documented in their electronic health record.

Children who are capable of keeping a mask on can visit.

Patients with COVID-19, or those suspected of having COVID-19, can have one or two fully vaccinated visitors each day for up to two hours.

Those visiting COVID-19 patients must:



Provide proof of vaccination

Wear the personal protective equipment required in our COVID-19 units

Visitor hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., seven days a week. All inpatient visitors must:



Complete a screening upon arrival

Be healthy. Any visitor experiencing respiratory illness symptoms will not be allowed to enter

Wear a personal cloth mask or a procedural mask at all times (including while in patient rooms). Neck gaiters, bandanas and vented masks are not allowed

Remain in the patient’s room during their visit

Visitors are not allowed to eat or drink in patient rooms

Visitor hour exceptions



Pediatric patients may have two healthy visitors at all times

Labor and delivery patients may have two healthy visitors at all times

The full visitation policy is available here.

