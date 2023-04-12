Watch Now
UPDATE: Nebraska Medicine incident resolved, suspect in custody

Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
A sign for UNMC and Nebraska Medicine is seen on the Leavenworth Street side of the campus on Friday, April 15, 2022 in Omaha, Neb.
UNMC-Neb Med General
Posted at 3:44 PM, Apr 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-12 17:28:09-04

UPDATE 4:25 p.m.

Nebraska Medicine said on social media that an incident has been resolved and one person is in custody according to police.

The emergency entrance is reopened.

PREVIOUS

Nebraska Medicine is advising the public to avoid the area around 44th and Dewey Streets due to an incident at Nebraska Medicine Emergency Department on Wednesday. If you need care the hospital says to enter Clarkson Tower at 42nd and Dewey Streets.

According to campus security:

"Avoid the area of 44th & Dewey. The Emergency Department is open, but anyone needing emergency care should enter through the Clarkson Tower entrance at 42nd & Dewey where they will be escorted to the Emergency Department."

