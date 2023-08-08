Nebraska Medicine closes building following water main break

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska Medicine closed its Clarkson Doctors Building South after a water main break at 42nd and Farnam Street Monday night.

Read the release below:

Clarkson Doctors Building South on the campus of Nebraska Medical Center will be closed Tues., Aug. 8 due to a broken water main near campus. All other areas at Nebraska Medical Center are operational.

Patients with appointments in the building will be contacted directly to reschedule. Nebraska Medical Center’s Emergency Department and inpatient units remain open and fully functional. We are working directly with MUD to repair the leak.

Traffic restrictions may be in place in the 42nd and Farnam St. area.

