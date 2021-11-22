Nebraska Medicine doc's tips to moderate holiday drinking

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — With the holidays approaching, alcohol sales see a spike with an increase of about 250%. One Nebraska Medicine doctor is sharing some reminders about drinking and staying safe.

Dr. Ken Zoucha is the director of Nebraska Medicine's addiction medicine division in the department of psychiatry. He says there are a few things people can do, so they don't drink too much over the holidays.

“Thinking about things like making sure you're eating, making sure you get plenty of sleep, making sure you pace your drinking. Like a drink an hour or like one drink and then a glass of water,” he said. “Those are suggestions that work for people who are trying to moderate their drinking over the holidays.”

