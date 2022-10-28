Nebraska Medicine expects Clarkson Doctors Building South to be closed Friday after water main break

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — According to an e-mail from a Nebraska Medicine spokesperson, crews are responding to a water main break near 42nd and Harney that is impacting operations in the Clarkson Doctors Building South.

The Clarkson Doctors Building South building houses various outpatient clinics and offices. The spokesperson says they expect this building to be closed for the day Friday.

Anyone with appointments there will be contacted directly by their healthcare provider.

Hospital and procedural areas of the medical center are operating normally, including the Nebraska Medical Center Emergency Department.

Road closures are possible this morning in the area of 42nd and Harney.

Nebraska Medicine says they're working with MUD and will continue to provide updates as information becomes available.

