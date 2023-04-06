Nebraska Medicine recognizes living organ donors on Wednesday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska Medicine honored living organ donors on Wednesday with a two-time liver transplant recipient raising a ceremonial flag.

It's part of Donate Life Living Donor Day.

Living donation helps with the number of people on the national transplant waiting list.

It can also help patients receive a donation while they're healthier and better able to withstand the surgery.

A patient who received two liver transplants spoke about the importance of donating.

"The gift of life is too awesome to pass up and donating an organ is too awesome to really pass up," said Tyler Gassaway, two-time liver transplant recipient. "The things that it's given me, the opportunity to be a father, to be a husband. You know that opportunity I wouldn't have been able to have if it wasn't for organ donations."

Nebraska Medicine says many living donors refer to the experience as one of their most rewarding achievements.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.