Nebraska Medicine stresses safety in extreme cold, and while operating snowblowers

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The drop in temperatures means you're likely to encounter more ice when you're out and about. Doctors at Nebraska Medicine want you to be aware of the risks and dangers of falls.

Dr. Joseph Morgan, an orthopedic specialist with Nebraska Medicine, said he sees more patients with hip, back, neck and wrist fractures.

"Most of what I'm seeing is fractures to the distal radius which is one of the bones that make up the wrist joint." He said.

He adds often times people don't get checked out properly following a fall.

"People can sustain head injuries if they fall and hit the pavement just right it can cause a whole host of injury patterns," He said. "It's important to stay safe."

Dr. Morgan said many of the injuries that get to him often require surgery and he recommends using handrails along stairs and walking with a wider stance to increase stability.

Dr. Morgan also stressed safety for those using snow blowers in the winter, as he has seen an uptick in snowblower related injuries.

"Many people in my experience feel like they're able to unclog the chute with their hands without disengaging the motor," he said. "We absolutely advocate for use of a mop or broom handle."

Dr. Morgan said he's seen patients lose a finger trying to dislodge clogs and urges safety while using a snowblower.

