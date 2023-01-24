Watch Now
Nebraska Medicine's phone system down on Monday night

UNMC-Neb Med General
Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
A sign for UNMC and Nebraska Medicine is seen on the Leavenworth Street side of the campus on Friday, April 15, 2022 in Omaha, Neb.
Posted at 6:58 PM, Jan 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-23 19:58:06-05

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska Medicine announced on social media that its phones are not working at its clinics and hospitals on Monday night.

The hospital system apologies for any inconvenience and appreciates the public's patience.

