Nebraska Medicine's phone system down on Monday night

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska Medicine announced on social media that its phones are not working at its clinics and hospitals on Monday night.

The hospital system apologies for any inconvenience and appreciates the public's patience.

The phones are down at our hospitals and clinics. We are working on a fix. We apologize for the inconvenience, and thank you for your patience. — Nebraska Medicine (@NebraskaMed) January 24, 2023

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.