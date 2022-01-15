Nebraska men sentenced for company's safety violations

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Two owners of a Nebraska railcar cleaning company who had two workers die in an explosion have been sentenced to federal prison and fined.

Steven Michael Braithwaite and Adam Thomas Braithwaite, owners of Nebraska Railcar Cleaning Services, were sentenced Friday for willful violations of worker safety laws and submitting false documents.

In April 2015, NRCS employees were removing petroleum residue from inside a tanker car when flammable gases ignited and exploded.

Two workers were killed and one was injured. Steven Braithwaite was sentenced to 30 months in prison and Adam Braithwaite was sentenced to one year and one day.

Both were ordered to pay $100,000 in restitution.

