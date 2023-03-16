Nebraska mental health advocates highlight gambling addictions in March

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — Betting season is getting underway this week. Some fans are building brackets while others will also engage in betting on upcoming games.

"I think that's the nature of sports betting," Alex Harris, Kansas City resident said. "A lot of people like to be competitive."

Harris doesn't bet but said he understands the appeal.

“A lot of people want to bet on sports they feel like they have an in," he said. "They know something and they want to capitalize on it.”

For most people, sports betting and/or placing bets it’s just fun. But for some gambling can be a real problem.

Mike Sciandra works with Choices Treatment Center in Lincoln and said the number of those struggling with gambling addiction is bigger than some may think.

About 2 million people struggle with severe gambling addiction nationwide, according to Sciandra. Another 4-6 million have mild to moderate addiction, that includes thousands in Nebraska.

Sciandra adds these numbers only reflect reported cases, he's also seeing more people developing addictions at a younger age.

"With smartphones and internet gambling and all the sportsbooks and all the advertisements that's out there, we're finding that gambling is skewing younger all the time." He said.

His mission is to let people know help is available

"We want to make sure that we’re spreading that awareness now and that we’re getting people those treatment options if they need them," Sciandra said.

For those struggling with gambling addiction, Sciandra recommends contacting the Nebraska Gambling Helpline at 1-833-238-6837, or the National Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-888-522-4700.

