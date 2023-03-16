Nebraska Methodist College hosts mobile diabetes clinic at Open Door Mission

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — It was a chance to get life-saving care for those experiencing homelessness on Thursday. Nebraska Methodist College brought its mobile diabetes center to the Open Door Mission.

The diabetes center screens for blood pressure, blood glucose and other risk assessment factors for diabetes or pre-diabetes. but that's only the beginning.

"So this is that all-in-one event so that you can get all those things taken care of at once. And then the nice about this is that if any issues are found during this time, then they refer them back to the clinic and we get them connected with a provider," said Steve Frazee, chief impact officer for Open Door Mission.

The clinic also offered flu shots on Thursday.

