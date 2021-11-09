Watch
Nebraska Methodist College nursing students provide free diabetes screenings at Open Door Mission

People at the Open Door Mission could receive free screenings for an array of health matters.
Posted at 6:00 PM, Nov 08, 2021
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Monday, people at the Open Door Mission received free screenings for an array of health matters.

Nebraska Methodist College brought its mobile diabetes center to the mission. They did screenings for blood pressure, cholesterol, diabetes and more.

"They come out periodically and it's a wonderful blessing to our guests. They are able to sometimes inform a person that they have diabetes and so to help them through that whole protocol, beginning of that, and sometimes it's a check-up to see how their diabetes is doing,” said Steve Frazee, Chief Program Officer with Open Door Mission.

They also offered the flu shot. Nursing students completed the screenings with their instructors standing close by.

