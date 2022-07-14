Watch Now
Nebraska Mission of Mercy's annual day of service provides free dental care to those in need

KMTV
Posted at 6:25 PM, Jul 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-14 19:32:10-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Dental care can be hard to afford for many, but you can get free care in Omaha on Friday and Saturday.

It's part of Nebraska Mission of Mercy's annual day of service.

They'll be at Creighton Prep offering free care for the first time since 2019.

"So the need in the community is probably even greater than it has been. We treat children, adolescents, adults seniors, veterans. Anybody who needs our care," said Dr. Bruce Kuhn, M.D, D.D.S.

Care is offered first come, first served from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

