Nebraska mom's life derailed after crash with underinsured driver

LINCOLN, Neb (KMTV) — A single mother of three teenagers is struggling to rebuild her life after a devastating car crash left her unable to work and facing mounting medical bills that far exceed the alleged at-fault driver's minimal insurance coverage.

WATCH KATRINA'S STORY BELOW

Single Mom's Life Changed Forever by Underinsured Driver

Michaela Gerdes contacted KMTV after learning the man charged with injuring her in an August 31 crash was not only out of jail, but had been taken across state lines to Council Bluffs in violation of his bond agreement after serving time in Dodge County on separate charges.

"I spent 19 days away from my kids," Gerdes said of her time in the hospital.

The crash has derailed her goals and dreams of a better life for her family.

"I remember, we were talking about going to a bonfire and I woke up in a hospital," Gerdes said.

Saunders County authorities say Gerdes was a passenger in a car when it was struck by a man who showed signs of intoxication. She suffered fractured ribs, a broken collarbone and a brain injury. Months later, she still has medical appointments multiple times a week.

"I had to relearn how to be human again," she said.

The driver was insured, but only to the state's minimum requirements of $25,000. Gerdes can't work, but the bills keep coming and total more than the settlement amount.

"The $25,000 doesn't even begin to touch medical," Gerdes said.

Personal injury lawyer Ross Pesek says he sees similar cases multiple times a year. When the at-fault driver is uninsured, or underinsured, and has few personal assets, there's not much that can be done.

"Unfortunately, it's common that there are under-or-uninsured drivers on the road," Pesek said. "It's hard to squeeze blood out of a stone ... They don't have any assets so, how are we going to get them to make payments to somebody when they've caused a life-changing incident?"

Gerdes' frustrations are made worse by thoughts of what she can't do. Seven days before the crash, she passed her state exams and became a certified nursing assistant. She and her kids were dreaming of the opportunity of a better life.

"Since she has it she can work for an agency and she can get more money for working less hours," said her 17-year-old daughter Destiny.

Now, she can't work at all and the professional caregiver has to accept help from others.

"I'm trying to make sure mom doesn't put too much stress on her body since she has the therapy going on," her daughter said.

The man accused of injuring Gerdes has another court appearance scheduled in January.

"I've prayed for him. I pray that he seeks help. I pray that this doesn't happen again," Gerdes said.

Pesek says getting insurance to cover uninsured or underinsured drivers is one of the best ways to protect ourselves from this kind of situation.

Find Michaela's Go Fund Me account here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.