Nebraska named among top states to land a remote job

Nebraska has been ranked among the top 10 states to land a remote job, according to a new analysis by a company that specializes in remote and flexible jobs.

The rankings by FlexJobs do not reflect the overall volume of remote jobs in each state. Rather, they are based on the ratio of available remote jobs to active job seekers in a state.

FlexJobs says its research shows that 55% of workers now want to work remotely full-time. And its database, which at any one time can have 30,000 listings, shows that as many as 95% of remote jobs have geographic requirements, such as living in a certain state or region.

Thus, FlexJobs says, the rankings can help job seekers identify which areas have high potential for working-at-home or flexible job opportunities.

No. 1 on the FlexJobs rankings list is Rhode Island. Hawaii is at the bottom. Nebraska is 10th.

Also in the top 10 is North Dakota (fourth) and South Dakota (seventh).

Top 10

Rhode Island

Washington, D.C.

Delaware

North Dakota

Maine

Vermont

South Dakota

New Hampshire

West Virginia

Nebraska

Among Nebraska companies that FlexJobs identified as having work-from-home or flexible job opportunities are Ameritas and Nelnet, both headquartered in Lincoln.

“Overall we have seen a steady rise in the availability of remote jobs across all geographic regions of the United States, as well as an increase in the variety of job titles and industries hiring,” said Sara Sutton, founder and CEO of FlexJobs.

She said the number of remote job postings in the FlexJobs database increased 12% from 2020 to 2021.

FlexJobs said more than 100 million people have used its resources since 2007.

