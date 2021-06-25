Nebraska National Guard assists with fighting Brush Creek wildfire

BRUSH CREEK, Neb. (KMTV) — The Nebraska Army National Guard, at the direction of Gov. Pete Ricketts, activated two helicopter crews and support personnel to aid in fighting a wildfire near Brush Creek.

Eleven soldiers were deployed Thursday evening from Grand Island with one CH-47 Chinook helicopter, one UH-72 Lakota helicopter and one fuel truck, according to a press release. Both helicopters are equipped with water buckets.

Severe weather on Wednesday produced lightning which is believed to have started at least 20 different fires, according to Seth Peterson of the Nebraska Forest Service.

The largest fire has burned approximately 6,000 acres near Brush Creek and highway 11, Peterson said.

The National Guard crews have completed 34 drops totaling more than 23,000 gallons of water as of Friday morning.

Approximately 10 volunteer fire departments have helped, including two from South Dakota.

The fires are now 95% contained.

Nebraska National Guard

Nebraska National Guard

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.