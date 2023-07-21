Nebraska National Guard hosts career day for interns with the Latino Center of the Midlands

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Interns with the Latino Center of the Midlands' Siembra Nebraska Internship Program got an inside look at the Nebraska National Guard on Thursday.

They hosted a career readiness day at the National Guard's South Omaha Readiness Center.

Interns from several specialties got to learn about joining but also test out obstacle courses, see what a day in the life is like and check out the vehicle and weapons station.

“The goal for this event is to really connect the interns to the National Guard and help them potentially look into future careers and future opportunities,” said Gustavo Servin-Maciel, Siembra Salud Coordinator.

Beyond just career exploration, interns say the event is a great opportunity to connect with each other.

“It's a beautiful way for us Latinos to be together and acknowledging, since we all know the struggles of being a first gen or second gen and not knowing where to go in our careers. Just an amazing way to be in our community and to engage with each other while also exploring our career opportunities,” said Ashley Calderon Palacios.

The internships are open to local high school and college students.

There are five pathways where students learn leadership skills while getting on-the-job experience and mentorship opportunities.

