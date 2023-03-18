Nebraska National Guard soldiers deploying to Europe to help train Ukrainians

YUTAN, Neb. (KMTV) — Thirteen Nebraska National Guard soldiers are heading to Europe to help train their Ukrainian counterparts.

On Friday, Governor Jim Pillen joined the National Guard at the Atlas Readiness Center for a send-off.

The soldiers will be stationed at a training center in Germany within the U.S. European Command.

Each soldier who deployed volunteered to do so. One soldier shared with 3 News Now his reason for going.

"Unchecked aggression can only lead to more aggression. We have a special set of skills and a vast amount of training and it's in support of someone else's sovereignty. You have to think how would this affect your family if the tables were turned and now we're fighting for our freedom," said Marc Ueda, Nebraska National Guard.

The Nebraska National Guard says they expect it to be a year-long deployment.

