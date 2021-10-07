Nebraska native Brandon Straka pleads guilty for role in Jan. 6 riot

A right-wing activist and native Nebraskan reached a plea agreement with federal prosecutors this week, admitting blame for taking part in the January 6th riot at the US Capitol.

Straka, 44, pleaded guilty to ‘engaging in disorderly and disruptive conduct in the Capitol Building or Grounds.’ An offense that carries a max of six months in jail and a $5,000 fine.

In the plea deal, Straka must also cooperate with law enforcement in their investigation of January 6th. This includes at least one interview, and allowing federal investigators to look at Straka’s social media accounts.

PREVIOUS STORY: Nebraska native connected to riots, released from jail

According to the FBI criminal complaint, Straka was outed by a family relative who alerted the FBI to a video Straka allegedly filmed and posted on Twitter but later deleted. In the video, which can be found on YouTube, the man being identified as Straka yells “we’re going in.” At one point, the man in the video yells to the rioters to “take the shield” of a Capitol Hill police officer.

The complaint also shows that Straka may have admitted to being on forbidden grounds himself with a Tweet, posted on Jan 6, that read “Patriots at the Capitol – HOLD. THE. LINE!!!!” Another Tweet reads, “I was quite close to entering myself as police began tear-gassing us from the door. “

Straka, a self-proclaimed ‘former liberal’ gathered a large online following after starting the ‘WalkAway’ movement. The movement targets people who are LGBTQIA+ and non-white, asking them to leave the Democratic party.

Straka spoke in Omaha last fall, before the 2020 election, in support of Donald Trump. Rep. Don Bacon also joined him at the rally.

Bacon told 3 News Now in January that he condemns the actions at the Capitol and those involved need to be held accountable.

RELATED: Rep. Bacon held press conference amid DC protests

The plea deal was made in D.C. circuit court, after originally starting the case in US District Court in Omaha.

Sentencing is set for December 17th.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.