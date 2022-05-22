Nebraska native brings 'Reel Mentors Fishing Program' back home with help from former UFC fighter

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Passing down the skills of fishing to the next generation is a rewarding hobby for Nebraska native Ronnie Suverkrubbe.

"Watching a kid catch a fish for the first time, you can’t duplicate that," said Suverkrubbe.

He started a program dedicated to teaching kids how to fish while he was living in Florida.

It's called the "Reel Mentors Fishing Program" and it teaches kids everything they need to know to fish.

The program provides kids with the gear they need. This includes giving them their own fishing rods.

Suverkrubbe had so much success in Florida that he decided to bring it to Nebraska last year. He said it’s great to be closer to family.

Suverkrubbe did not come back alone, former UFC light heavyweight champion Rashad Evans is also part of the organization.

"I really like working with kids," said Evans. "This kind of happened organically between me and Ronnie."

Evans said for him it’s about more than just the catch of the day, it’s about helping kids achieve success.

"It’s all about what could be," said Evans. "Dreaming big, and getting to have different experiences. Understanding (that success is) not something that can only happen to someone else but it can happen to them as well."

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.