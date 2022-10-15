Nebraska officials reveal new hotline for human trafficking

Nebraska has a new local hotline for the public to report suspected cases of sex trafficking and labor trafficking.

The new line, available 24 hours a day, is 833-PLS-LOOK (833-757-5665).

Announced Thursday by Attorney General Doug Peterson and the Nebraska State Patrol, the hotline is designed to receive tips on possible human trafficking and quickly direct the information to local investigators. Reports, which can be made anonymously, go directly to the State Patrol’s information analysis center.

“Public reports can be the key to saving victims, interrupting trafficking operations, and prosecuting offenders,” said John Bolduc, superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “We urge anyone who spots the signs of human trafficking to report it immediately.”

He said the hotline is the result of a partnership between the State Patrol, Nebraska Human Trafficking Task Force and the Attorney General’s Office.

People seeking victim services are still urged to call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 888-373-7888.

The Attorney General’s Office website offers additional information about the Nebraska Human Trafficking Task Force, including information on how to identify the signs of trafficking and how to get help.

