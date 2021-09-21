Nebraska Panhandle wildfires now largely under control

CRAWFORD, Neb. (AP) — Authorities in western Nebraska's Panhandle say two wildfires that had neared Scottsbluff and Crawford have largely been brought under control.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that a fire southwest of Scottsbluff that has burned about 3,600 acres was 100% contained by Monday afternoon, while the fire south of Crawford that has burned 5,400 acres was halfway contained.

The two fires were first reported last week and are about 70 miles apart in a region that is in the grip of severe drought. On Friday, Gov. Pete Ricketts declared the fires an emergency, freeing up additional state resources.

