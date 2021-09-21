Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Nebraska Panhandle wildfires now largely under control

items.[0].image.alt
Jeff Beiermann/AP
Black soot remains at the site of the West Ash fire at Chadron State Park near Chadron Neb., Sunday, Sept. 2, 2012. Nebraska Gov. (AP Photo/Omaha World-Herald, Jeff Beiermann, Pool)
Wildfires
Posted at 2:09 PM, Sep 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-21 15:09:29-04

CRAWFORD, Neb. (AP) — Authorities in western Nebraska's Panhandle say two wildfires that had neared Scottsbluff and Crawford have largely been brought under control.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that a fire southwest of Scottsbluff that has burned about 3,600 acres was 100% contained by Monday afternoon, while the fire south of Crawford that has burned 5,400 acres was halfway contained.

The two fires were first reported last week and are about 70 miles apart in a region that is in the grip of severe drought. On Friday, Gov. Pete Ricketts declared the fires an emergency, freeing up additional state resources.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018