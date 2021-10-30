Nebraska petition to get medical cannabis on the ballot

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) — Across Nebraska on Saturday there were 34 petition signings to get medical cannabis on the ballot for next year.

There are two petitions to sign. One is to protect caregivers from getting arrested so they can provide medical cannabis to their loved ones. The other is to regulate businesses that give medical marijuana to patients.

A husband and wife duo hosted a petition signing at their home in Bellevue on Saturday because their son has a rare, catastrophic seizure disorder.

"We've had success with some of the alternative therapies, but we have the most hope and interest with medical cannabis because of all the online community groups that we're in and the success stories we see from other families who live in legal states. That's why it's become really important for us, for Will and for others like him, to at least have the option to try it," said Dominic Gillen.

To learn more visit: nebraskamarijuana.org

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.