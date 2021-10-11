Watch
Nebraska politicians seek National Museum of the Cold War designation for Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum

Posted at 12:19 PM, Oct 11, 2021
ASHLAND, Neb. (KMTV) — According to a release from the Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum near Ashland, Nebraska Congressional Representatives Jeff Fortenberry and Don Bacon are seeking a designation of National Museum of the Cold War for the museum through a congressional bill.

With the designation, the museum said it would be recognized for its contributions in education.

“The Museum has long been involved with STEM education and programs in the region. What the National designation means is that the American innovations in technology and engineering can be more thoroughly explored and researched,” says Museum President & CEO, Jeff Cannon. “The United States won the Cold War. That fact is history. The Strategic Air Command was at the center of that historical conflict. The Museum will use its collection as the centerpiece of the American and Nebraska contributions to innovation in the continuing development of a technology-focused workforce within our region.”

For more information about the museum, including a recently acquired stealth fighter, visit the Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum's website.

