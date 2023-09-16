Nebraska POWs and MIA troops honored at Memorial Park

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Veterans met on Friday at Memorial Park to remember prisoners of war and troops missing in action.

American Legion Post 1 hosted the ceremony on the national recognition day. It included a presentation of colors, wreath laying and remarks from several speakers.

A veteran who spoke with 3 News Now shared why it's important to keep the memory alive beyond Friday.

“I think people forget. They don't think about it except for this day of the year,” said Fred Tisdale, a veteran. “If they were your brother or your father or whatever that didn't come home, you would remember it.”

He says their post still has an empty seat at the table during their meetings in memory of the people who should be there.

Veteran groups around the country have been working towards full accounting of all troops since 1929. After wars in the 20th century, veteran groups started holding ceremonies for the remains of all fallen troops.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.