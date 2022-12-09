Nebraska prison officials report death of 20-year-old inmate on Friday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Authorities announced the death of an inmate at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution on Friday.

According to a press release, 20-year-old Isaac Serrano-Dominguez died on Thursday. His sentence started on March 2, 2021.

He was serving a four to five-year sentence on charges out of Douglas County including accessory to first-degree assault and robbery.

The cause of death has not yet been determined.

A grand jury will conduct an investigation into the death, which happens anytime an inmate dies in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.

