Nebraska Public Power District provides updates on power outages

COLUMBUS, Neb. (KMTV) - The Nebraska Public Power District says it continues to restore power to customers after severe storms late Friday and early Saturday.

According to the Nebraska Public Power District, Plattsmouth still has approximately 330 customers without power as of 4 p.m. Sunday and crews will work through the evening to reduce that number but will not be done until Monday.

"The challenge has been the number of broken wooden poles and downed trees on lines. Once crews break for the night, they will return Monday to complete the restoration work. Crews working the response are from Plattsmouth and South Sioux City," the Nebraska Public Power District said in a release.

The agency is also reporting that the village of Union still has 10 customers without power.

"There still may individual cases where power has been restored in an area but the line or service head at the house has been damaged, which will require an electrician to repair," the Nebraska Public Power District said in a release.

For the latest power outage numbers, click here.

